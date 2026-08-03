KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 3 — Two men have been arrested after one of them allegedly confronted another motorist with a machete and struck the bonnet of his car following an overtaking dispute in Johor.

The confrontation was allegedly triggered after the complainant repeatedly flashed his high beams at the suspects’ car, which had suddenly cut into the right lane at a slow speed and nearly caused a collision.

Kulai district police chief Assistant Commissioner Tan Seng Lee said the two suspects, aged 26 and 30, were arrested in Forest City, Gelang Patah, after police received a report at 8.04am yesterday.

The alleged dangerous driving and armed threat occurred at about 5.50am on the Senai flyover heading towards Senai International Airport.

“Investigations found that the incident involved four men travelling in a car.

“It was triggered by the suspects’ dissatisfaction after the complainant repeatedly flashed his high beams at him because he had suddenly cut into the right lane at a slow speed, nearly causing a collision with the complainant’s car,” Tan said in a statement today.

Police said the suspects’ car then overtook the complainant’s vehicle before stopping abruptly in front of it on the flyover.

“One of the suspects then got out of the vehicle carrying a machete, shouted and ordered the complainant to get out of the car.

“The suspect also swung the machete at the front bonnet of the complainant’s car, causing the paint to peel off,” Tan said.

Officers from the intelligence and operations unit of the Kulai district police Criminal Investigation Division arrested two of the four men at about 7.10pm the same day.

Police seized a car key, a mobile phone, clothing, a black cap, a 30cm machete with a black handle and a black sheath believed to have been used during the incident.

“However, urine screening tests conducted on both suspects returned negative results for drug abuse,” Tan said.

Police are continuing investigations to establish the full circumstances of the confrontation and locate the other individuals involved.

The case is being investigated under Sections 506, 427 and 279 of the Penal Code.