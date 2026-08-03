MIRI, Aug 3 — An 18.7-foot-long crocodile was caught in Marudi earlier yesterday, making it the biggest catch for a group of licensed crocodile hunters in the area.

One of the group’s members, Goh, told The Borneo Post that the giant black-coloured male crocodile was caught using bait set on Saturday evening.

“We set up the bait at around 6.30pm Saturday not far from the Marudi bridge, and when we went to check it at 8.30am Sunday, we found that something had already taken the bait,” he said.

He added that the team was shocked to discover that the bait had been taken by a massive crocodile.

The reptile was the team’s 10th crocodile caught this year along the Baram River in Marudi.

Previously, the team caught five crocodiles in June and another four on July 18 following complaints from villagers about crocodile sightings along the river. — The Borneo Post