KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 3 — A 56-year-old Singaporean motorcyclist was killed and two Malaysian riders injured in a four-vehicle crash on the North-South Expressway near Kulai yesterday.

The collision, at KM44.6 of the southbound carriageway, involved a Toyota Vellfire and three high-powered motorcycles.

Kulai district police chief Assistant Commissioner Tan Seng Lee said preliminary investigations found that the three riders — the Singaporean and two Malaysians aged 57 and 39 — were travelling south when the crash occurred.

“The victim is believed to have lost control and crashed into the rear of the vehicle driven by a 32-year-old Singaporean woman, who was travelling in the right lane at the time.

“The incident also involved the other two motorcyclists. The victim was pronounced dead, while one of the other riders suffered a fractured right thigh and the other sustained minor injuries.

“We received information about the crash at 2.05pm,” he said in a statement.

The injured riders were taken to Temenggong Seri Maharaja Tun Ibrahim Hospital for treatment, while the Vellfire driver was unhurt.

Police are investigating the case under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact investigating officer Inspector Mohd Ruslan Mohamed at 013-3063710 or visit the Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Division at the Kulai district police headquarters.