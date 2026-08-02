KOTA BHARU, Aug 2 — The Kelantan police have requested the Thai authorities to provide any information or evidence if it is true that the suspects involved in the shooting incident that recently claimed the lives of five of their (Thai) security personnel have fled to Malaysia.

Its police chief, Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mamat said that so far they have not received any intelligence information confirming the allegation, and monitoring by the Special Branch of the Kelantan police contingent headquarters (IPK), and all district police headquarters in the state have not detected any movement of the suspects entering Malaysia.

“Every time there is a shooting incident or bomb explosion in southern Thailand, there are often allegations that the suspects flee to Malaysia. However, until now, no evidence has been presented to us to support that claim.

“If they truly have information, pass it on to us so that immediate action can be taken,” he said to reporters after the PDRM (Royal Malaysia Police) Coordination Meeting with the Kelantan State Education Department (JPN) here today.

Mohd Yusoff said that since he started working in Kelantan, he has focused on efforts to close illegal routes along the border to curb cross-border activities involving smuggling, crime, and the entry of wanted individuals.

He said that with enhanced control, the allegation that crime suspects can easily escape to Malaysia should no longer arise.

“I welcome the Thai government’s plan to build a security fence approximately 90 kilometres long along the border area because this effort can strengthen control in both countries.

“In fact, Malaysia has also approved the construction of walls and security fences in border areas with an allocation of RM3.04 billion, which is currently in the implementation process and is expected to be completed by 2029,” he said.

Meanwhile, commenting on the meeting, Mohd Yusoff said that his team and the Kelantan JPN will strengthen cooperation to refine various social issues faced by students, including family factors and the role of parents, to ensure that interventions can be implemented earlier and more effectively. — Bernama