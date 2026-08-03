SHAH ALAM, Aug 3 — The Selangor state assembly is reviewing the status of all its members after claims that one assemblyman may have been disqualified over bankruptcy, Utusan Malaysia reported today.

State assembly Speaker Lau Weng San said he could not yet confirm the identity of the lawmaker concerned because checks and investigations were still under way.

He said the review was being conducted under the Laws of the Constitution of Selangor before any conclusion was reached or decision made.

“We need to check because there are various possibilities. We have to conduct checks, and I will inform you once I receive the complete information.

“The review is taking time because checks are being carried out on various aspects,” he told the national daily during the second meeting of the fourth session of the 15th Selangor state assembly.

Utusan Malaysia had earlier reported that the assembly was expected to clarify the status of a lawmaker alleged to have been disqualified over bankruptcy.

Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari previously said the matter would be determined by Lau before the Election Commission (EC) was informed.

Several assembly members were absent from their seats when the sitting began today, but Lau cautioned against assuming that any of them was the lawmaker referred to in the allegation.

“Whether it is true or not, we have to ask the person concerned. I cannot say or confirm anything. Being absent does not necessarily mean that the person has a problem, as alleged.

“That is up to the individual. We cannot force an assemblyman to attend. However, under the Laws of the Constitution of Selangor, if an assemblyman does not attend a sitting for six months without providing any official information, the seat must be vacated,” he said.

Lau said disqualification issues had arisen in previous terms, including in relation to the Kuang and Port Klang seats.

He added that Selat Klang assemblyman Datuk Abdul Rashid Asari and Meru assemblyman Mariam Abdul Rashid had previously submitted letters explaining their absence, including for medical leave.

“So, the fact that an assemblyman is absent does not necessarily mean that the person has a problem or is facing disqualification. Do not jump to conclusions or harbour suspicions.

“We are still carrying out checks, and it will take some time. We cannot make any assumptions,” he said.

Lau said any decision on whether to hold a by-election would rest with the EC.