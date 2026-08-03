KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 3 — Five people were killed in road accidents during the RXZ Members 8.0 gathering in Terengganu, as the number of crashes recorded over the event period nearly tripled from last year.

A total of 29 accidents were recorded during the 2026 gathering, compared with 11 during the 2025 edition, according to Harian Metro.

Terengganu police chief Datuk Mohd Khairi Khairudin said five fatal accident cases were recorded this year, compared with two cases last year.

“Four of the victims were men and one was a woman, aged between 20 and 48.

“Two cases involved RXZ motorcycles in Kuala Terengganu and Kemaman, while the other three involved other types of motorcycles in Kemaman and Dungun,” he said during a press conference at the Terengganu police contingent headquarters today.

RXZ Members 8.0 is the eighth edition of an annual gathering for owners and enthusiasts of the Yamaha RX-Z, a two-stroke motorcycle with a strong following in Malaysia.

This year’s event was held from July 31 to August 1 at the Terengganu Motor Circuit in Gong Badak, Kuala Nerus.

Police also issued 1,850 summonses for various offences and seized 222 motorcycles during the gathering.

Mohd Khairi said the seizures were carried out under Section 64 of the Road Transport Act 1987.

The Terengganu Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department also arrested six people — four local men, one local woman and a 22-year-old Singaporean man.

“They will be charged under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 at the magistrates’ courts in the respective districts where they were arrested.

“If convicted, they face imprisonment of not less than five years and a fine of between RM5,000 and RM15,000,” he said, as reported by the national daily.

Police recorded four criminal cases during this year’s gathering, compared with six during RXZ Members 7.0 last year.

Only one motorcycle theft was reported, involving a Yamaha 125Z that went missing outside the Gong Badak Motor Circuit.

One commercial crime case was also recorded after a victim lost RM1,200 in a bogus homestay offer in Wakaf Tengah, Kuala Nerus.

Mohd Khairi said 15 narcotics-related inspections were carried out on individuals and suspected locations in Kuala Terengganu during the gathering.

“Seven of the inspections were conducted at homestays, while the remainder were carried out around the event site.

“As a result of the inspections, firm action was taken in five cases involving three arrests under Section 30(3) of the Poisons Act 1952 and Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952,” he said.