KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 3 — Barisan Nasional (BN) and Perikatan Nasional (PN) leaders are expected to hold talks soon over a possible electoral pact for the Melaka state election, state Opposition leader Mohd Yadzil Yaakub told national daily The Star.

Mohd Yadzil said Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh and Parti Wawasan Negara president Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin were likely to meet, although he declined to disclose how many seats his coalition expected to contest.

“I can’t reveal the number of state seats expected to be contested by our side, but I am optimistic that Barisan and Perikatan will reach an electoral understanding,” he told The Star in an interview published today.

He said the result of the Negeri Sembilan state election showed that voters were receptive to cooperation between the coalitions and expressed hope that the arrangement could continue in Melaka and at the 16th general election.

“In my view, the Negeri Sembilan state election carried a message far greater than merely a change of state government.

“It proved that when leaders are prepared to put aside political ego, show statesmanship and place the interests of the people, the voters will respond with confidence and support,” he said.

His comments came after Ab Rauf, who is also Melaka BN chairman, said yesterday that the coalition remained open to working with other political parties under a “Barisan Plus” formula for the coming state election.

Ab Rauf, who also chairs the Melaka Umno liaison committee, said BN was prepared to hold discussions with any party interested in cooperation, but stressed that negotiations would depend on the relative strength of those involved.

“Anyone is welcome to come and negotiate, but negotiations do not necessarily end with an agreement because everything depends on each party’s respective strengths.

“So, we are not bound by any arrangement that has yet to be formally established as a final coalition, but I am open to everyone who wishes to negotiate with me,” he said.