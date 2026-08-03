KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 3 — The Selangor state assembly is expected to clarify this week whether an unnamed assemblyman has lost his seat after reportedly being declared bankrupt, Utusan Malaysia reported.

Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said the matter would be determined by the state assembly Speaker, Lau Weng San, before the Election Commission (EC) was formally informed.

“That is subject to the Speaker’s prerogative, not my position. But I believe the state assembly will prepare a note, and I think that by this week at the latest, we will announce the status of the assemblyman concerned,” Amirudin said today.

He was speaking at a Selangor civil servants’ gathering and the launch of the state-level 2026 Fly the Jalur Gemilang campaign in Shah Alam.

Reports have circulated alleging that a Selangor assemblyman had lost his eligibility to serve as an elected representative after reportedly being declared bankrupt.

However, no authority has confirmed the identity of the assemblyman or publicly verified the alleged bankruptcy order.

Lau made no announcement on the matter when the state assembly sitting began today, instead asking the secretary to proceed with the order of business.

Amirudin, who is also the Sungai Tua assemblyman, said any decision on whether a by-election should be held in the constituency would rest with the EC.

“That is the Election Commission’s decision, not mine. They will determine whether three years have elapsed, or whether a by-election must be held. We have to abide by that,” he said.

“It is not a question of choice. The choice available to us is to follow the law, and that is the best course.”