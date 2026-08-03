MELAKA, Aug 3 — A 36-year-old lorry driver and his wife pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court in Ayer Keroh today to charges of physically abusing their nine-year-old daughter last month.

The accused were charged separately before Judge Rohatul Akmar Abdullah.

The victim’s biological father was accused of physically abusing his eldest daughter and causing injury to her at Taman 1 Krubong at around 7.00pm on July 19.

He was charged under Section 31(1) of the Child Act 2001, which provides for a fine not exceeding RM50,000 or imprisonment of up to 20 years, or both, upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Nor Asnini Kamarudin offered bail of RM20,000 with an additional condition that the accused not interfere with prosecution witnesses, particularly the victim.

The man, who was unrepresented, requested that bail be reduced, citing his irregular income and the need to support his two school-going children.

The court then granted bail at RM10,000 with the additional conditions sought by the prosecution.

Meanwhile, the accused’s wife, aged 35, also pleaded not guilty to a charge of abusing the same victim at the same location, time and date.

She was charged under Section 31(1) of the Child Act 2001, which carries a fine not exceeding RM50,000 or imprisonment of up to 20 years, or both, upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Muhammad Qayyum Ramlan offered bail of RM20,000 with the additional condition that the accused not interfere with prosecution witnesses, particularly the victim.

The housewife, however, applied for reduced bail on the grounds that she is unemployed and cares for their other two children, aged nine and six.

Judge Rohatul Akmar granted RM9,000 bail and set September 8 for the next mention of the case, as well as for the appointment of counsel. — Bernama