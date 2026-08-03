KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 3 — The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a warning of thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds expected to affect eight states and the Federal Territory of Labuan until 6pm today.

It said in a statement that the adverse weather is forecast to affect Sik and Baling in Kedah; Kuala Kangsar, Kinta, Kampar, Batang Padang and Muallim in Perak; Jeli, Bachok and Pasir Puteh in Kelantan; and Besut, Setiu and Hulu Terengganu in Terengganu.

Similar weather conditions are also forecast in Cameron Highlands, Lipis, Raub, Jerantut, Kuantan and Rompin in Pahang, as well as Kluang and Mersing in Johor.

In Sarawak and Sarawak, the affected areas are Kuching (Bau), Sri Aman, Betong (Pusa and Betong), Sarikei (Pakan, Julau and Meradong), Sibu and Kapit (Song and Kapit), and the Interior (Sipitang, Tenom, Kuala Penyu, Beaufort, Keningau and Tambunan), the West Coast and Kudat (Kota Marudu). — Bernama