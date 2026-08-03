SHAH ALAM, Aug 3 — Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari has revealed that some locals are believed to be protecting illegal immigrants, including Rohingya, making enforcement efforts more challenging.

He said the existence of inappropriate collusion between certain local residents and the groups involved was among the factors preventing authorities from taking effective action.

“When action is taken, there are local elements defending and protecting them. This is a reality that we have to acknowledge, where there is inappropriate collusion between local residents and the parties involved.

“Therefore, enforcement should not only be directed at those involved, but also those who collude with them and exploit their vulnerable situation to allow them to live and survive (in Malaysia),” he said in the state legislative assembly here today.

He was replying to a question from Datuk Johan Abd Aziz (BN-Dusun Tua) on issues involving illegal immigrants and Rohingya in Hulu Langat.

Meanwhile, Amirudin said the cards issued to the Rohingya community to recognise them as refugees were not issued by the government, but by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

“However, the card is not a licence for them to freely conduct business, reside, own assets and so on. This is recognised at both the federal and state levels,” he said.

He said checks by the District and Land Office showed that there were 9,515 Rohingya people in Hulu Langat to date. — Bernama