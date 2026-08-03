KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 3 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Fadillah Yusof will undergo heart bypass surgery at the National Heart Institute (IJN) in Kuala Lumpur, his office has announced today.

Fadillah, who is also the minister for energy transition and water transformation, will have the procedure “in the near future” on the advice of a team of medical specialists, according to a statement issued by his press secretary, Datuk Misiah Taib.

“His condition is reported to be stable, but he has been advised to rest fully and is not permitted to receive visitors to ensure that the treatment and recovery process proceeds smoothly,” the statement said.

His family appealed for prayers ahead of the operation.

“The family asks the public to pray that his surgery and treatment proceed smoothly, that he is granted a full recovery and that he will be able to return to his duties as usual,” it said.

The family also expressed its “deepest appreciation and gratitude to everyone for their prayers, support and concern”.