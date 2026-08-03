KLANG, Aug 3 — A man pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to a charge of armed robbery last month.

Ahmad Shukri Suhairin, 24, was accused of robbing a 51-year-old man at gunpoint and taking a pump gun belonging to a security company in front of a bank in Bandar Bukit Tinggi here at 5.45 pm on July 20.

He was charged under Section 392 of the Penal Code, which provides for a maximum imprisonment of up to 14 years, and may also be liable to a fine or caning, upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Nor Suhaili Abu Bakar proposed bail of RM10,000 with suitable conditions.

However, lawyer Rozuddin Muhammed from the National Legal Aid Foundation requested a minimum bail, citing that the accused has no fixed income and suffers from anxiety and depression.

Judge Mujib Saroji then granted bail at RM6,000, with the additional condition that the accused report to the nearest police station once a month. The court set September 14 for the next mention of the case.

Earlier, media reports highlighted the swift actions of a security company employee who foiled an attempted robbery of approximately RM82,000 in cash during a bank money transfer in Bandar Bukit Tinggi, Klang.

Selangor police chief Datuk Shazeli Kahar said the security officer saw a man, reportedly armed with a revolver, heading toward him.

The officer reacted instantly, tossing the bag of cash into the security van and slamming the door shut. — Bernama