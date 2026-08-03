BUTTERWORTH, Aug 3 — More private companies are encouraged to undertake corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives to empower persons with disabilities (PwDs) through the provision of facilities, training and support that enhance their well-being and unlock their potential.

Deputy Women, Family and Community Development Minister Lim Hui Ying said empowering PwDs was not solely the government’s responsibility, but required the support and collaboration of the private sector, local communities, organisations and the public.

“By working together, we are not only building better facilities, but also a more inclusive society where everyone is valued and given the opportunity to succeed,” she said at the launch of the 360° Kita Bersama Programme at the Seberang Jaya Community-Based Rehabilitation Centre (PPDK) here today.

Also present were Penang Social Welfare Department director Rozita Ibrahim and Petron head of Retail Business Shaliza Mohd Sidek.

Lim expressed hope that the strategic collaboration between the Social Welfare Department (JKM), Seberang Jaya PPDK and the corporate sector, including Petron service station operators in Penang, would serve as a model and inspire more private companies to contribute towards improving the well-being of PwDs.

She added that there are currently 576 PPDKs nationwide providing services to about 22,000 PwDs.

Meanwhile, she said the 360° Kita Bersama Programme is a CSR initiative by 47 Petron service station operators in Penang, under which high-quality closed-circuit television (CCTV) systems and digital video recorders (DVRs) have been installed at 24 PPDKs across the state, complete with installation, configuration and a one-year warranty.

She said the RM62,400 initiative was fully funded by Petron service station operators in Penang without any financial contribution from the JKM.

“What is even more encouraging is that this initiative is a pilot project born out of the strategic collaboration between Petron and the department. We hope it will serve as a model for greater collaboration between the corporate sector and the government in strengthening community well-being,” she said.

Lim said the Petron operators also carried out upgrading works at the Seberang Jaya PPDK, including minor repairs, repainting the building and cleaning the premises. — Bernama