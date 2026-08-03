SEPANG, Aug 3 — Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Prak Sokhonn arrived in Malaysia today for a two-day official visit.

The visit is expected to inject fresh momentum into the robust partnership between the two countries.

Sokhonn and his delegation arrived at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Terminal 1 at 1.48pm on a commercial flight.

Also present to welcome Sokhonn at the airport were Cambodian Ambassador to Malaysia Ouk Chandara and the Malaysian Government’s chief ceremony officer Datuk Rozainor Ramli.

Sokhonn is scheduled to pay a courtesy call on Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim before proceeding with his other official engagements.

Tomorrow, Sokhonn is scheduled to attend the 3rd Meeting of the Cambodia-Malaysia Joint Commission for Bilateral Cooperation (JCBC) in Kuala Lumpur, which will comprehensively review progress in implementing the agreed minutes of the second JCBC and previously concluded bilateral agreements.

Sokhonn is also expected to hold bilateral talks with Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan.

Malaysia and Cambodia recorded robust trade growth in 2025, with bilateral trade rising 27.4 per cent year-on-year to RM5 billion (US$1.17 billion). As of 2024, Malaysia’s cumulative investments in Cambodia stood at US$3.20 billion (RM13.07 billion) across 162 registered projects, making Malaysia the third-largest foreign investor in the Kingdom. — Bernama