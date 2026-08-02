KUALA PILAH, Aug 2 — Newly sworn-in Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Ismail Lasim today announced a special public holiday for the state tomorrow, saying it is meant to recognise the efforts of those involved in the recently concluded state election.

Speaking at his first press conference after taking his oath of office, Ismail said the holiday had received the consent of the Yang di-Pertuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan, Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir.

“I would like to express my gratitude to His Royal Highness for graciously consenting to appoint me as the Menteri Besar of Negeri Sembilan.

“His Royal Highness has also graciously consented for me to announce a special public holiday tomorrow for the people of Negeri Sembilan,” he said.

Ismail said the public holiday tomorrow was intended as a gesture of appreciation to the people of the state and everyone who had worked tirelessly to ensure the democratic process during the state election proceeded smoothly.

“Many people are feeling tired after the election, so tomorrow is an opportunity for them to take a well-deserved break,” he added.

Ismail, 67, took his oath of office before the Yang Dipertuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan, Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir, at the Throne Room of Istana Besar Seri Menanti here at 11.29 am.

In the 16th Negeri Sembilan state election, Ismail won the Juasseh seat with a majority of 4,091 votes after securing 6,907 votes, in a three-cornered contest against Bersatu’s Mohd Zuhaimi Md Yusof and Pakatan Harapan’s Mohd Aidil Abdullah.

Mohd Zuhaimi and Mohd Aidil secured 506 votes and 2,816 votes, respectively.

Yesterday’s Negeri Sembilan state election results saw BN secure 18 seats, while Perikatan Nasional (PN) won seven, thereby enabling the two coalitions to form the state government with a two-thirds majority.