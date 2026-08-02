MERSING, Aug 2 — The Jemaluang Dairy Valley project has recorded encouraging progress, with fresh milk production reaching three million litres as of July 26, 2026, close to the initial target of 3.6 million litres set for this year, according to JDV Sdn Bhd (JDV).

It said milk production is expected to increase further to 5.5 million litres by the end of 2026.

Its chief executive officer, Qasem Alhasan, said the dairy valley currently has 1,900 dairy cows, with the number of milking cows steadily increasing as they enter the lactation phase, contributing to higher milk production.

“In the long term, we aim to produce 12 million litres of fresh milk when the farm reaches full capacity. Additionally, the construction of a milk processing plant is progressing on schedule and is expected to be completed by the end of this year,” he told Bernama yesterday.

Beyond the processing plant, Qasem said the company is also focusing on ensuring product quality, branding, and distribution networks are at their best before other milk-based products are launched into the market in 2027.

“Our target (for the milk products) includes families, children, and young professional consumers who prioritise health and prefer high-quality fresh milk, as well as supplying products to cafes, restaurants, hotels, and food manufacturers.

“Our main goal is to make premium fresh Malaysian milk more accessible to consumers while reducing the country’s reliance on imported dairy products,” he added.

Jersey Friesian crossbred cows at the Jemaluang Dairy Valley in Mersing. The project has produced three million litres of fresh milk as of July 26 and expects output to reach 5.5 million litres by the end of 2026. — Picture from Facebook/Qasem Alhasan

Qasem said the total investment for the dairy valley’s development is expected to exceed RM200 million, covering farm infrastructure, purchase of dairy cows, modern breeding technology, the milk processing plant, utility facilities, and supporting facilities, reflecting the long-term commitment to strengthening the national dairy industry.

He said the project would also have a positive impact on the local community’s economy, including a capital investment of RM25 million for infrastructure development, mostly utilising materials sourced from suppliers in Mersing and nearby districts.

“In addition, we have created more than 60 jobs for the community and benefited various stakeholders, including contractors, suppliers, logistics and transport companies, traders, and veterinary services,” he said.

Discussing the challenges, Qasem acknowledged that the dairy industry is a capital-intensive sector requiring long-term investments, while also facing rising livestock feed costs, the need to attract skilled local labour, the management of large-scale farming operations, and increasing consumer demand for fresh milk.

“Nevertheless, we remain committed to investing in technology, automation, and strategic partnerships to develop a sustainable dairy industry,” he added.

Qasem said JDV plans to increase the herd’s size to 4,000 dairy cows by 2027, strengthen the downstream business, introduce a range of dairy products, and explore opportunities to export products to international markets.

Over the next three to five years, JDV aims to become a leading dairy integration company and support the nation’s food security agenda while developing a dairy industry that benefits the community and future generations.

“We don’t just want to build a successful dairy farm; we want to establish an internationally competitive dairy industry that Malaysians can be proud of,” he said.

The Jemaluang Dairy Valley project is a collaboration between the Johor state government, ECER Development Council (ECERDC), and JDV Sdn Bhd, involving an investment of around RM80 million. — Bernama