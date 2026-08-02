SUBANG JAYA, Aug 2 — A small kitchen fire at a restaurant in Sunway Square Mall was extinguished even before firefighters reached the scene early this morning, according to the Selangor Fire and Rescue Department.

According to the New Straits Times, the department received an emergency call at 1.23am and dispatched a team from the Subang Jaya station. When the first engine arrived five minutes later, the blaze — confined to the cooking hood — had already been put out. Firefighters conducted overhaul work and inspected the premises to ensure no hotspots remained. No injuries were reported.

Eight personnel, a fire engine and a water tanker were deployed. Photos from the scene showed smoke lingering in the kitchen and soot covering the hood, ducting and stainless‑steel counters. The cause of the fire is under investigation.