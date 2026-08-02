KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 2 — Chinese dramas have evolved beyond being merely a streaming obsession in Malaysia, emerging as a cultural phenomenon that increasingly rivals other international productions.

The new C-drama Overdo premiered on iQIYI International on July 19, and Malaysians have been watching and talking about it, as evident from interactions across social media.

Much of the conversation has centred on the drama’s two acclaimed stars, Zhang Linghe and Wang Churan.

Over the past two days, an Overdo pop-up event was held at Sunway Pyramid’s Lower Ground 1, bringing the drama’s wartime romance world to life.

Organised by iQIYI Malaysia, the event allowed fans to take photos with series-themed backdrops and offered them the chance to win official merchandise.

Fans could complete four interactive activities, including downloading the iQIYI app and sharing a picture of the event on Instagram, playing a Double Concentration card game, creating custom DIY flowers inspired by the show and taking part in a lucky draw.

Many went home with exclusive merchandise, including character postcards, acrylic badges and character tickets.

Exclusive ‘Overdo’ merchandise taken home by fans after they completed the event’s activities. — Picture by Firdaus Latiff

Why iQIYI went big on Overdo

Malay Mail visited the open-to-the-public pop-up yesterday and spoke to iQIYI Malaysia marketing director Jasmine Chong, who shared insights into the series’ popularity in Malaysia.

“This is one of the signature dramas of the year,” she said.

“That’s why we went big with the event and held it at a shopping mall, to attract a crowd and create awareness.”

Chong added that Overdo is one of the year’s standout C-dramas based on viewer feedback.

Many have described the series as highly dramatic, which she said is a key reason for its popularity, alongside the appeal of its lead stars.

“In terms of viewership, it is one of the top-performing series,” she added.

Although the series premiered on July 19, the pop-up was held only recently.

Chong explained that iQIYI wanted to give fans time to become invested in the drama before hosting the event, adding that the activities would be more meaningful once viewers were familiar with the series and its characters.

When the pop-up was announced on July 21, iQIYI Malaysia’s social media channels were flooded with comments from fans expressing their excitement, posting heart emojis and thanking the organisers for bringing the event to Malaysia.

Yesterday, the first day of the pop-up, visitors began arriving steadily from around 3pm to experience the world of Overdo.

iQIYI Malaysia marketing director Jasmine Chong said ‘Overdo’ is one of the platform’s standout titles of 2026. — Picture by Firdaus Latiff

The stars drawing fans in

One fan, Tiffany Lee, stopped by the pop-up with a friend after watching Spider-Man: Brand New Day at the cinema.

Lee said the show’s lead stars, Zhang and Wang, were what first caught her eye, although she has yet to watch the series.

She told Malay Mail that she is a fan of Zhang, adding: “His fashion is very modern, and he looks good.”

She said she has watched every one of his dramas, from his debut to his latest works, but named last year’s The Best Thing as her favourite. In the series, he portrayed chief physician He Suye.

As for Wang, Lee said the actress stood out because of her acting ability, adding that 2023’s Fireworks of My Heart featured one of her favourite performances.

Although Overdo is already on her watchlist, Lee said she plans to wait until the entire series has finished airing before watching it.

Fans queue and explore the ‘Overdo’ pop-up at Sunway Pyramid’s Lower Ground 1. — Picture by Firdaus Latiff

A turbulent romance with global ambitions

Adapted from a novel by author Fei Wo Si Cun, Overdo is set in the fictional city of Nancheng and centres on Ren Susu, played by Wang Churan, and Murong Qingyi, portrayed by Zhang Linghe.

Reunited after years apart, the two gradually rediscover each other through a series of tentative exchanges, revealing an emotional push and pull that has built up over the years.

The drama explores a turbulent and intense relationship shaped by past sacrifices, deep resentment and the looming threat of a national wartime crisis.

According to the Global Times, Zhang said that, with Overdo reaching overseas audiences, he hopes international viewers will see a different side of him through Murong Qingyi while also gaining a deeper understanding of Chinese culture.

Compared with many of his previous modern roles, he added that he hopes the character will showcase a new dimension of his acting.

The series generated excitement among Malaysian fans after iQIYI Malaysia announced its release date on Instagram.

Comments such as “The wait is over,” “Aaaa I’m so excited” and “Cannot wait” reflected the anticipation surrounding the drama.

Overdo is currently on Episode 24 and will run for a total of 33 episodes on the iQIYI platform.