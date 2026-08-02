KUALA PILAH, Aug 2 — Juasseh State Assemblyman Datuk Ismail Lasim was today sworn in as the new Menteri Besar of Negeri Sembilan.

Ismail, 67, took his oath of office before the Yang Dipertuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan, Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir, at the Throne Room of Istana Besar Seri Menanti here at 11.29 am.

Also in attendance at the swearing-in ceremony were the Tunku Ampuan Besar Tuanku Aishah Rohani Tengku Besar Mahmud, Tunku Besar Seri Menanti Tunku Ali Redhauddin Tuanku Muhriz, and Tunku Panglima Besar Tunku Zain Al-‘Abidin Tuanku Muhriz.

The ceremony was also attended by the Undang Luak of Sungai Ujong, Datuk Klana Petra Muhammad Faris Johari, and the Undang Luak of Rembau, Datuk Sedia Raja Hassan Ab Hamid.

Barisan Nasional (BN) deputy chairman Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan and other state elected representatives were also present.

In the 16th Negeri Sembilan state election, Ismail won the Juasseh seat with a majority of 4,091 votes after securing 6,907 votes, in a three-cornered contest against Bersatu’s Mohd Zuhaimi Md Yusof and Pakatan Harapan’s Mohd Aidil Abdullah.

Mohd Zuhaimi and Mohd Aidil secured 506 votes and 2,816 votes, respectively.

Yesterday’s Negeri Sembilan state election results saw BN secure 18 seats, while Perikatan Nasional (PN) won seven, thereby enabling the two coalitions to form the state government with a two-thirds majority.

A total of 36 state seats were contested in this election, involving 103 candidates.

In the 15th Negeri Sembilan state election, PH won 17 state seats, followed by BN (14) and PN (five), leading to the formation of a PH-BN state government.

The Negeri Sembilan State Legislative Assembly was dissolved on June 5 after the state BN withdrew its support for the leadership of then menteri besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun on April 27, paving the way for the state election to be held. — Bernama