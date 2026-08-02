KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 2 — The implementation of the Hybrid Workday (HBH) Policy, which begins today for states observing a Friday-Saturday weekend, has been described as a positive step towards modernising and strengthening the digitalisation of public services without compromising service delivery to the people.

In TERENGGANU, State Information Department information officer Izamuddin Jusoh @ Md Rahim, 37, said HBH supports the Public Service Department’s (JPA) digitalisation plan and does not affect productivity, thanks to effective monitoring by department heads.

“My scope of work is flexible and mobile. I can confirm designs and review articles for the online portal from anywhere.

“It is the same for administrative and management tasks. Work can now be done anywhere, provided we remain contactable at any time by department heads or colleagues,” he said, adding that HBH is also expected to help him save up to 30 per cent on petrol, thus reducing environmental pollution.

Meanwhile, Information Technology assistant officer at the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living in Terengganu, Salida Said @ Saat, 41, said HBH provides flexibility for female employees in balancing career and family commitments, as various technical issues such as systems, computers or printers can now be resolved online from any location.

She said the implementation posed no issue for her, as she had previously worked from home, but stressed that supervisors must continue to monitor their staff’s performance and output.

In KEDAH, Siti Munirah Zainuddin, 46, from Yan, a civil servant at a government agency in Alor Setar, said she was able to work from home yesterday and today, and will return to the office tomorrow.

“I am among the early batch of employees to adopt hybrid working. Although I still have to drive to Alor Setar to send my child to school, I am grateful to have the option of working from an alternative location.

“I just need to ensure that all equipment and communication lines are in optimal condition throughout the working day. Not being in the office is not an excuse to take our duties at work lightly,” she said.

For Hafizul Amran Ahmad, 52, the HBH policy provides relief for him and his wife in managing the care of his ailing mother, as it allows them to better organise their work and personal schedules. He said many countries have successfully implemented similar practices, which have been proven to enhance productivity.

In KELANTAN, Department of National Unity and National Integration (JPNIN) director Zarina Zakaria stressed that HBH is not additional off days, but rather a work arrangement based on trust and accountability.

“Our priority is to ensure that public services, community programmes and unity initiatives continue to run efficiently and effectively,” she said.

The HBH policy, which allows civil servants to work three days in the office and two days from home or alternative locations, came into effect on Aug 1.

According to the HBH Implementation Guidelines, for states with a Saturday-Sunday weekend, mandatory office attendance is on Monday and Friday.

For Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu, which observe a Friday-Saturday weekend, mandatory office days are Sunday and Thursday. — Bernama