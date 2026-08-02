KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 2 — Datuk Ismail Lasim has been officially sworn in as the new menteri besar of Negeri Sembilan before the Yang di-Pertuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan, Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir.

The ceremony marks a major transition in the state’s leadership, elevating a veteran politician and legal practitioner to the top executive office after more than two decades of public service in state administration.

Who is lsmail?

Ismail’s rise to the state’s highest political office comes as a continuation of his long-standing presence in Negeri Sembilan politics. Born and raised in Kuala Pilah, the 63-year-old built his early career as a lawyer, graduating with a Bachelor of Laws degree from Universiti Malaya.

He practiced as an advocate and solicitor for nearly two decades from 1985 to 2004 with Messrs. Halim & Ismail before transitioning to full-time governance and political roles.

A political veteran

His political footprint in Negeri Sembilan is rooted in Umno and the broader Barisan Nasional coalition. Over a 26-year electoral career, Ismail has established himself as one of the coalition’s most resilient local leaders, successfully contesting eight state election races across two key constituencies in Kuala Pilah.

He first entered the Negeri Sembilan State Legislative Assembly in 1999 as the representative for Senaling, a seat he held continuously for four terms until 2018.

During the 14th General Election, he shifted to the neighboring state seat of Juasseh, serving a term before returning to contest and reclaim the Senaling seat in the 2023 state election.

Experienced man

Beyond his legislative tenure, Ismail brings extensive administrative experience to the menteri besar’s office.

He served as a state executive council member for over a decade under former menteri besar Tan Sri Mohamad Hasan, overseeing critical state infrastructure portfolios that included public works, utilities, water, energy, and telecommunications.

Following the formation of the state Unity Government, he took on the portfolio for education and human capital.

Who is he in Umno?

At the organisational level, Ismail holds significant weight within the state political machinery. He currently serves as the chief of the Umno Kuala Pilah division and acts as the state chapter’s information chief, serving as a key bridge between party leadership and grassroots operations.

As he steps into the state’s top post, Ismail’s immediate focus will centre on finalising his new Executive Council lineup. Umno vowed to uphold “moderate” politics even as it partnered ultra-conservative coalition Perikatan Nasional, pledging to drive socio-economic growth initiatives across the state.