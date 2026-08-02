SHAH ALAM, Aug 2 — Police are investigating a viral video on social media showing a brawl at the Pandamaran Sports Complex car park in Klang last Friday.

Klang Selatan police chief ACP Lim Jit Huey said the incident occurred at approximately 1.20pm involving two men, one of whom is a 16-year-old student. The other suspect was unidentified.

“The Criminal Investigation Division of the Klang Selatan District Police Headquarters (IPD) has opened an investigation paper under Section 160 of the Penal Code for rioting, which carries a penalty of up to six months' imprisonment, a fine of up to RM1,000, or both.

“The case also falls under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 for improper use of network services, which carries a maximum penalty of one year's imprisonment, a fine, or both,” he said in a statement today.

Lim urged anyone with information on the incident to come forward and contact the investigating officer, Insp Mohammad Baaz Mohd Zohari, at 016-4117885, the Klang Selatan IPD operations room at 03-3376 2222, or any nearby police station.

Earlier, a video recording of the brawl between two men, witnessed by a group of individuals, went viral on Facebook and is believed to have taken place at the Pandamaran Sports Complex car park in Klang. — Bernama