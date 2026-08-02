KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 2 — Barisan Nasional (BN) has expressed its gratitude to the Yang Dipertuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan, Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir, for consenting to the appointment of Datuk Ismail Lasim as the state’s new Menteri Besar.

BN secretary-general Datuk Seri Zambry Abd Kadir said the coalition also expressed its gratitude for Tuanku Muhriz’s consent to the formation of the Negeri Sembilan state government through the cooperation between BN and Perikatan Nasional (PN).

He said BN was confident that Ismail possessed the experience, credibility and leadership needed to lead the state administration in a stable manner while always prioritising the welfare and interests of all the people, regardless of race.

“BN also hopes that Negeri Sembilan will continue to achieve greater progress under Ismail’s leadership with the strong support of all parties.

“May the new state government strengthen unity, accelerate economic development, improve the people’s well-being and ensure the state’s prosperity is preserved for present and future generations,” he said in a statement today.

Earlier, Ismail, who is also the Juasseh state assemblyman, was sworn in as the Menteri Besar of Negeri Sembilan before Tuanku Muhriz during a ceremony held at Istana Besar Seri Menanti in Negeri Sembilan.

In yesterday’s 16th Negeri Sembilan State Election, Ismail won the Juasseh seat with a majority of 4,091 votes, defeating Mohd Aidil Abdullah of Pakatan Harapan and Mohd Zuhaimi Md Yusof of Bersatu.

BN secured 18 seats while PN won seven, enabling the two coalitions to form the state government with a two-thirds majority. The remaining 11 seats on offer went to Pakatan Harapan.

For the latest updates on the state electionn, visit https://prn.bernama.com/n9. — Bernama