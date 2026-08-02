KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 2 — Police arrested seven individuals, including two teenage girls, to assist in the investigation of a knife-point robbery case at a residential unit in Jalan Ampang last Friday.

Wangsa Maju district police chief ACP Annas Sulaiman said that the police arrested five men aged 22 to 38 and and two teenage girls aged 13 and 19 in the parking area in Jalan Metro Pudu here at 3 am yesterday.

He said the arrest was made following a report from a 21-year-old man who claimed to have been robbed at knife point by four unknown men while at the residence.

“All those detained have been remanded to assist in the investigation under Section 395/397 of the Penal Code for committing armed gang robbery,” he said in a statement today.

Members of the public who have information related to the incident are requested to contact the District Control Centre of the Wangsa Maju district police headquarters at 03-9289 9222, the Kuala Lumpur police Hotline at 03-2115 9999 or any nearby police station. — Bernama