MELAKA, Aug 2 — Melaka Barisan Nasional (BN) is open to cooperating with any party under a BN Plus formula for the upcoming state election, its chairman and Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh said.

Ab Rauf, who is also Melaka Umno liaison committee chairman, said the party welcomed discussions with any political party interested in working together for the state polls.

“Anyone is welcome to come and negotiate, but negotiations do not necessarily end with an agreement because everything depends on each party’s respective strengths.

“So, we are not bound by any arrangement that has yet to be formally established as a final coalition, but I am open to everyone who wishes to negotiate with me,” he said.

He said this when met by reporters after the Jelajah Ketua Menteri Sayang Rakyat (MeSRa) programme at the Telok Mas State Constituency Development and Coordination Committee (Japerun) Complex here today.

BN chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi was reported yesterday as saying that the successful cooperation between the coalition and Perikatan Nasional (PN) in forming the Negeri Sembilan state government would spur them to maintain its winning momentum in the forthcoming Melaka state election.

Meanwhile, Ab Rauf congratulated Juasseh assemblyman Datuk Ismail Lasim on his appointment as the new Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar at the conclusion of the state’s 16th election.

He expressed hope that Ismail would fulfil his responsibilities and deliver on the promises made in the election manifesto.

Ismail retained the Juasseh seat with a 4,091-vote majority after securing 6,907 votes in the state election, defeating Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate Mohd Aidil Abdullah, who polled 2,816 votes, and Bersatu candidate Mohd Zuhaimi Md Yusof, who garnered 506 votes.

The election saw BN win 18 state seats, PH 11 and PN seven, enabling BN and PN to form the Negeri Sembilan state government. — Bernama