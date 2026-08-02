KUALA PILAH, Aug 2 — Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Ismail Lasim today pledged that the state government would continue to uphold the royal institution and preserve the state’s customs and traditions as fundamental pillars of its administration.

He said safeguarding the royal institution was the responsibility of every Negeri Sembilan citizen and remained essential to maintaining harmony and close relations between the monarchy and the state administration.

“As citizens of Negeri Sembilan, it is our duty. First, we must understand the state’s customs and traditions, and secondly, we must honour and uphold the royal institution in Negeri Sembilan.

“We must also find the most appropriate ways to minimise conflicts and related issues. That is part of our responsibility,” he told a press conference after taking the oath of office as Menteri Besar here today.

The Juasseh assemblyman said the commitment was consistent with the state government’s administrative principles, which prioritise the people’s interests and the state’s stability.

Meanwhile, Ismail said the state government would continue strengthening cooperation with the Federal Government to ensure the interests and well-being of the people of Negeri Sembilan remained a priority.

He said there was nothing unusual about maintaining the cooperation as Barisan Nasional (BN) remained part of the Unity Government at the federal level.

“BN, which forms part of the Negeri Sembilan government, is still a component of the Unity Government at the federal level. I see nothing unusual in continuing this cooperation for the benefit of the people of Negeri Sembilan,” he said.

On existing plans and policies introduced by the previous administration, Ismail said those that had benefited the people should be maintained and further improved.

“I believe good policies should not be discontinued. They should continue as long as they remain focused on serving the interests of the people. I see no issue in continuing them,” he said.

Earlier, Ismail was sworn in as Menteri Besar before the Yang Dipertuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan, Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir, at Istana Besar Seri Menanti after receiving the Ruler’s consent to lead the new state administration. — Bernama