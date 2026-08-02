SEREMBAN, Aug 2 — Newly sworn-in Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Ismail Lasim said today that the composition of the state executive council (exco) will be discussed with Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi before a final decision is made, with appointments expected by Friday.

Speaking to reporters after taking his oath of office, Ismail said he would also seek the views of the Yang di-Pertuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan before the lineup is finalised.

“I will discuss it with the party president and seek his views on the appointments. There may be suitable suggestions that we will consider.

“His Royal Highness asked me to discuss it first. He also has his own views on the exco, so we will see how it goes,” he said.

Ismail said he hoped the appointments could be settled by Friday, adding that the ruler preferred the matter to be resolved as soon as possible.

Asked whether the current senior exco members would be retained, he said the matter had yet to be discussed with the Yang di-Pertuan Besar.

The newly appointed menteri besar also said representatives from both Perikatan Nasional and Barisan Nasional — including Umno, MCA and MIC assemblymen — would be considered in the formation of the state administration.

On his immediate priorities, Ismail said his administration would focus on improving the wellbeing of the people, describing it as the government’s foremost responsibility regardless of any 100-day benchmark.

“As a government elected by the people, their wellbeing is always our priority. Whether it is the first 100 days or beyond, that remains the government’s main responsibility,” he said.

He also said his administration would continue to uphold Negeri Sembilan’s customs and traditions, safeguard the state’s royal institution and work to reduce conflicts for the benefit of the people.

In the 16th Negeri Sembilan state election, Ismail won the Juasseh seat with a majority of 4,091 votes after securing 6,907 votes, in a three-cornered contest against Bersatu’s Mohd Zuhaimi Md Yusof and Pakatan Harapan’s Mohd Aidil Abdullah.

Mohd Zuhaimi and Mohd Aidil secured 506 votes and 2,816 votes, respectively.