KUALA LUMPUR, July 31 — A 19-year-old night market trader from Klang, Selangor died in a crash involving two vehicles on the East Coast Expressway (LPT) while travelling to attend the RXZ Members 8.0 gathering in Kuala Terengganu on Thursday night.

Temerloh district police chief Assistant Commissioner Mohd Nasyim Bahron said the victim, Muhammad Zulhairi Azhar Mohd Shahrizan, was riding a Yamaha LC135 motorcycle when the crash occurred at Kilometre 112.3 of the LPT heading towards Kuantan at about 11pm, Astro Awani reported today.

He said initial investigations found the victim was travelling from Klang to Kuala Terengganu with a convoy of five motorcyclists to attend the event.

“Upon reaching the location, the motorcycle ridden by the victim is believed to have skidded before falling on the left lane, causing the victim to be thrown onto the right lane.

“At the same time, a Perodua Myvi travelling on the right lane was unable to avoid him and collided with the victim, causing him to be thrown back to the roadside on the left lane,” he said in a statement on Friday.

Mohd Nasyim said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

He added that investigations found the victim did not have a motorcycle licence at the time of the incident.

“Initial investigations found that the accident was believed to have been caused by the victim’s negligence in failing to control the motorcycle he was riding,” he said.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, with further investigations ongoing.