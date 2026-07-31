KUALA LUMPUR, July 31 — Malaysia Airlines reserves its comment on its pilot being caught for a narcotics-related offence by the Indonesian authorities but noted that the airline takes such allegations seriously.

In a statement to Bernama today, the national carrier said Malaysia Airlines will extend its full cooperation to the relevant authorities in accordance with all applicable laws and regulations.

As the matter remains under investigation by the Indonesian authorities, the airline said it would not be appropriate to comment further at this stage.

“Malaysia Airlines wishes to reiterate that it does not tolerate any form of misconduct and is currently conducting an internal review into the matter,” it said.

The airline added that the safety, security and integrity of its operations remain the top priority.

According to Indonesia Customs and Excise director general Djaka Budi Utama, the pilot is under investigation in Indonesia for allegedly trying to traffic drugs including ecstasy worth about 60 billion rupiah (RM14 million).

It was reported that a Malaysian pilot was arrested for allegedly attempting to smuggle a large quantity of drugs, including over 70,000 ecstasy pills weighing 25 kilogrammes, into Indonesia.

The 39-year-old man had flown Malaysian Airlines flight MH727 from Kuala Lumpur to Jakarta and was arrested on Wednesday, July 29, at Terminal 3 of Soekarno-Hatta Airport. — Bernama