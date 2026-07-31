KUALA LUMPUR, July 31 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has confirmed that more individuals are on its radar in investigations into the hacking of the Malaysia Immigration System (MyIMMs) to illegally apply for and approve Temporary Employment Visit Passes (PLKS).

MACC chief commissioner Datuk Seri Abd Halim Aman said the number of people involved could be considered large, with investigations still ongoing to determine the extent of their involvement, Malay daily Harian Metro reported today.

“The investigation is still ongoing and we expect more arrests and seizures to be carried out with the cooperation of the Immigration Department of Malaysia (JIM).

“Two companies are also suspected of being involved in the illegal PLKS application and approval process, but their identities cannot be revealed at this time,” he said at a press conference at the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya today.

He said Op Crack began following intelligence sharing between MACC and JIM since May, before the operation was carried out on July 28.

“The operation involved the Special Projects Branch under MACC’s Intelligence Division, together with JIM’s Intelligence Division, the Securities Commission Malaysia, Telekom Malaysia, the National Cyber Security Agency (NACSA) and MACC’s Technology Forensics Division.

“So far, 12 individuals have been remanded for between two and three days from July 29 until today to assist investigations,” he said.

Abd Halim said they comprised two company directors, three foreigners, four JIM officers, two officers from JIM’s Information Technology Division and one police officer.

“Besides that, MACC has also called four individuals to have their statements recorded and will call several more individuals as witnesses to assist investigations.

“In the operation, MACC seized RM186,360 in cash, foreign currency amounting to S$700 (RM2,313), 19 mobile phones, six laptops, two computers, two CPUs and routers,” he said.

He added that authorities also seized seven pieces of gold bars weighing 0.2g each, a 2g gold bar, a gold chain, a gold bracelet and a gold keychain with a total estimated value of RM15,700, while freezing orders on individual and company accounts are currently being carried out.

On the remand status of the 12 suspects, Abd Halim said their remand period ends today and MACC will apply for an extension.

“Their remand ends today. We will seek extensions for some of them, depending on whether the court allows it,” he said.