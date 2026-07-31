PORT DICKSON, July 31 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the release of the Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) report on Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH) was not a matter of ‘petty politics’, but a trust and responsibility to safeguard the interests of millions of Muslims in the country.

He said the report should be taken seriously as it revealed, among other things, that warnings issued by Bank Negara Malaysia in 2014 and 2017 over TH’s financial position had not been acted upon appropriately.

“This is not a political issue. It is a matter of trust and our responsibility to safeguard the interests of the Muslim community,” he said when speaking at the ‘Munajat Perdana’ programme at the Linggi Community Hall here, which was also attended by Menteri Besar and Linggi candidate for the Negeri Sembilan state election, Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun.

Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, stressed that the RCI report was not produced by his administration.

He said the government’s decision to allow all members of parliament to debate the report on Aug 11 would enable the matter to be discussed openly based on the facts and findings contained in the report.

Anwar was reported earlier yesterday as saying that a special Dewan Rakyat sitting to debate the findings of the RCI report on TH would be held on Aug 11, following discussions with Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul.

The RCI report, released yesterday, recommended a forensic audit to examine how past investment decisions were made, which resulted in a severe erosion of TH’s asset value.

Anwar also said the government had previously undertaken a restructuring of TH’s assets by transferring loss-making companies to the Finance Ministry to safeguard depositors’ interests, while retaining TH’s management and viable companies under the institution.

He stressed that the government was not politicising the issue, but was ensuring that all allegations with merit were investigated by the relevant authorities and that legal action would be taken where offences were established.

Meanwhile, Anwar said the Federal Government had reinstated funding for Sekolah Agama Rakyat (SAR) beginning in 2023 after the assistance had been discontinued since 2003.

“Why did we restore the funding? Because of our conviction. What matters is action, not promises. Others made promises before, and several governments came and went, but the policy was never changed,” he said.

Anwar said the government was also addressing the poor physical condition of some SAR schools while strengthening education at the institutions without interfering with their existing religious curriculum.

He said SAR students should also be exposed to information technology and artificial intelligence (AI) to ensure they are not left behind by technological advances, while continuing to strengthen religious education alongside developments in knowledge and technology.

Anwar pledged his continued support for Aminuddin as Menteri Besar and urged voters in Negeri Sembilan to elect leaders who are trustworthy, capable and free from corruption in Saturday’s election.

He also stressed that all parties must uphold and respect the institution of the Malay Rulers as one of the nation’s fundamental pillars and ensure its continued preservation. — Bernama