TAMPIN, July 31 — The Election Commission (EC) has confirmed that it has not received any official complaints regarding allegations of money politics or bribery during the early voting period and the Negeri Sembilan state election campaign so far, said its chairman Datuk Seri Ramlan Harun.

He said parties with information regarding the matter were advised to submit official complaints to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) or the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM), as corruption issues fall under the jurisdiction of both agencies.

“We have not received any official complaints regarding bribery or the like and we hope that parties who have information regarding the matter can submit official complaints directly to the relevant agencies, namely MACC or PDRM.

“We only receive reports related to minor election offences and we have already taken action on them from time to time,” he told reporters after inspecting the preparations for the Negeri Sembilan polls at the Official Vote Counting Centre in Dewan Perdana Tampin today.

According to Ramlan, his party recorded 267 election offences throughout the campaign period for the Negeri Sembilan election which began on July 18 and actions have already been taken.

Meanwhile, he said all polling centres in Negeri Sembilan are on standby to receive voters who will be casting their ballots tomorrow.

“So far, all polling centres are ready to receive voters starting at 8 am tomorrow. Today, we have already inspected the process of checking the ballot boxes at the Tampin Perdana Hall and this process is also underway at all vote counting centres throughout Negeri Sembilan,” he said.

Based on the inspection, he said, everything is ready and he expressed confidence that the voting process in tomorrow’s Negeri Sembilan polls will run smoothly without facing any problems.

He expects the results to be out as early as 10 pm tomorrow while the full results will be out before 12 midnight.

“A total of 15,344 election officers have been assigned to ensure the voting process runs smoothly,” he said, adding that tomorrow’s voting process will involve 859,760 registered voters, including 7,391 postal voters to elect representatives to the 36 State Legislative Assembly seats.

The public can get the latest updates on the 16th Negeri Sembilan polls through Bernama’s special portal at https://prn.bernama.com/n9. — Bernama