PUTRAJAYA, July 31 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has received four reports related to alleged cash handouts during the Negeri Sembilan State Election.

MACC Chief Commissioner Datuk Seri Abd Halim Aman said the reports, received yesterday, involved two election candidates and two early voters.

“The reports received involve allegations of cash handouts and we will conduct further investigations into the matter,” he said at a press conference at the MACC headquarters here today.

Abd Halim said the MACC would investigate whether the complaints contained elements of corruption or constituted election offences.

Meanwhile, he said the commission had set up an operations room throughout the Negeri Sembilan State Election period.

Previously, political activist Badrul Hisham Shaharim, better known as Chegubard, claimed that he had received information on alleged payments ranging between RM300 and RM500 involving uniformed personnel, including police officers, during early voting for the Negeri Sembilan polls.

Following this, Negeri Sembilan police chief Datuk Alzafny Ahmad said investigations would be conducted transparently if a police report was lodged, and any case involving misconduct would be referred to the MACC. — Bernama