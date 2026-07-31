KUALA LUMPUR, July 31 — The Immigration Department will revoke all Temporary Employment Visit Passes (PLKS) that were fraudulently approved through the hacking of the Malaysian Immigration System (MyIMMs), its director-general Datuk Zakaria Shaaban said today.

The move is the department’s first step following the discovery of irregular PLKS approvals under Ops Crack, a joint operation with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), The Star reported.

Zakaria said authorities would then track down all affected pass holders but declined to reveal their locations to avoid jeopardising the operation.

“Our first step is to revoke all PLKS that were approved irregularly and then trace the holders.

“At this point, I can only say they are at several locations. We cannot disclose further details because if we do so now, they may flee.”

He was speaking at a joint press conference with MACC chief commissioner Datuk Seri Abd Halim Aman here.

Abd Halim said investigations were still ongoing, with more individuals expected to be called in to assist investigators, while additional arrests and seizures were also anticipated.

“The investigation is ongoing and we expect there will be more arrests and seizures as the probe continues.”

He added that investigators were in the process of freezing and examining several personal and company bank accounts believed to be linked to the case.

The MACC had earlier announced the arrest of 12 individuals, including six Immigration officers and a police officer, over their alleged involvement in a syndicate that hacked MyIMMs to fraudulently approve PLKS applications.

The anti-graft agency said the syndicate allegedly exploited PLKS quotas allocated in 2011 and bypassed the required levy payments to issue 1,306 fraudulent work passes, resulting in an estimated RM2.4 million in government losses.

Authorities also seized RM186,360 in cash, S$700 (RM2,230), electronic devices, and gold and jewellery worth an estimated RM15,700 during the operation.