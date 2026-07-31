KUCHING, July 31 — As the notes of the ‘Last Post’ echoed across Dataran Perayaan Petra Jaya, those gathered to pay tribute to the nation’s fallen heroes received a solemn reminder of the sacrifices that continue to shape Malaysia today.

The 2026 Sarawak-level Warriors’ Day Parade, organised by the First Infantry Division of the Malaysian Army in collaboration with the Royal Malaysia Police Sarawak Contingent, brought together personnel from the armed forces, police, and veterans in honour of those who had defended the country’s sovereignty.

Sarawak Governor Tun Pehin Sri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar and his wife Toh Puan Datuk Patinggi Fauziah Mohd Sanusi graced the event, which was also attended by Minister for Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, who represented the Premier, Sarawak police commissioner CP Datuk Mohamad Zainal Abdullah, and First Infantry Division commander Maj Gen Mohd Sobirin Mohd Yusof.

Themed ‘Honouring Service, Strengthening Defence’, the celebration served as an occasion to remember the bravery, service, and sacrifices of members of the Malaysian Armed Forces, Royal Malaysia Police, veterans and all those who safeguarded the nation’s peace and security.

Three personnel pose on an armoured vehicle displayed during the 2026 Sarawak-level Warriors’ Day celebration. — Mohd Faisal Ahmad/The Borneo Post pic

A total of 460 personnel from four detachments took part in the parade, led by commanding officer of the 10th Border Regiment Lt Col Ferry Shahrul Rizal Roslan, accompanied by the Combined Drum Platoon of the 4th Royal Armoured Corps Regiment, 13th Royal Malay Regiment Battalion and the 20th Royal Malay Regiment Battalion.

The ceremony began around 8am with the inspection of the main guard of honour by Wan Junaidi, with the guard mounted by the 20th Royal Malay Regiment Battalion and accompanied by the Sarawak Contingent PDRM Band.

A highlight of the ceremony was the presentation of the Panglima Gagah Berani (PGB) medal to six retired servicemen and officers in recognition of their distinguished service and contributions to the nation, namely WO I (Rtd) Beliang Bali Jati Simanggang, Sgt (Rtd) Mereng Imang, L/Cpl (Rtd) Unggek Atin, L/Cpl (Rtd) Bajau Ladi, Sgt (Rtd) Dajai Anggie, and Sub Insp (Rtd) Mohammad Salim.

The parade concluded at around 10am. — The Borneo Post