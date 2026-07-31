BALIK PULAU, July 31 — Two Indonesian men were charged at the Magistrate’s Court here today with two counts of trafficking 147.188 kilogrammes of methamphetamine into the country two weeks ago.

Junaidi, 51, and Irfansyah, 30, nodded after the charges were read out to them before Magistrate Chia Huey Ting. However, no plea was recorded as the case falls under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

On the first charge, they are jointly accused of trafficking 113.776 kg of methamphetamine in the waters of Teluk Kumbar at about 7.15 pm on July 17 this year.

They are also jointly charged with trafficking 33.412 kg of liquid methamphetamine at the same location, date, and time.

The charges are framed under Section 39B(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which carries a penalty of death or life imprisonment and, if not sentenced to death, whipping of not less than 12 strokes of the cane upon conviction.

They were not allowed bail, and the court fixed September 30 for mention for the submission of the chemistry report,

The prosecution was conducted by Deputy Public Prosecutor Muhammad Sofi Jaafar, while both accused were represented by lawyer Datuk Naran Singh. — Bernama