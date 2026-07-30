PUTRAJAYA, July 30 — A syndicate accused of hacking the Malaysian Immigration System (MyIMMs) is believed to have paid between RM1,000 and RM6,000 in bribes to Immigration Department of Malaysia (JIM) officers to assist in obtaining approval for foreign workers’ temporary employment visit passes (PLKS) without following proper procedures, Sinar Harian reported.

The Malay daily reported that according to a source, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has detained 12 individuals comprising two company directors, three foreigners, six JIM officers including two from the Information Technology Division, and a police officer, who are suspected of being involved in hacking the system.

“Five male suspects have been remanded for three days until July 31 (Friday), while another five men and two women have been remanded for two days until July 30 (Thursday),” the source was quoted as saying.

The remand orders were issued by Magistrate Ezrene Zakariah after an application by the MACC at the Putrajaya Magistrates’ Court yesterday.

The source added that searches were conducted at company premises, as well as JIM Penang and the JIM headquarters in Putrajaya.

“MACC seized movable assets including cash amounting to RM186,360, Singapore dollars worth SGD700 (estimated at RM2,214.22) and jewellery valued at RM15,700.

“Also seized were mobile phones, laptops and electronic devices estimated to be worth RM36,000,” the source said.

Meanwhile, MACC Chief Commissioner Datuk Seri Abd Halim Aman confirmed the arrests and said the case was being investigated under Section 17(a) and Section 16(a) of the MACC Act 2009.

Earlier, 10 male suspects and two women aged between their 30s and 40s were arrested between 2pm and 5pm on Tuesday at the MACC headquarters and JIM Penang.

The MACC said Op Crack was carried out by its Intelligence Division in collaboration with JIM’s Intelligence Division through an integrated operation in the Klang Valley and Penang.

The operation was also assisted by CyberSecurity Malaysia (CSM), Telekom Malaysia, the National Cyber Security Agency (NACSA) and the MACC’s Technology Forensics Division.