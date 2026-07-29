KUALA LUMPUR, July 29 — Businessman Datuk Seri Nicky Liow Soon Hee today denied claims that he is a member of PKR, saying speculation sparked by a viral photograph of him standing beside Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim was unfounded.

Speaking at a press conference today, Liow said the Angkatan Muda Keadilan (AMK) shirt he was seen wearing was purchased during a charity fundraising sale held at an event attended by Anwar and should not be interpreted as proof of his membership in the party.

“I purchased this uniform at the event through a fundraising sale. Purchasing and wearing a uniform sold at a public fundraising event should not be directly interpreted as joining a political party, nor should it be used as a basis to infer a person’s political identity or political stance.

“Wearing a shirt distributed at a public event should not be interpreted as joining a political party, nor should it be used to infer anyone’s political identity,” said Liow.

Liow described himself as a businessman whose primary focus is property development, construction and the food and beverage industry. He said his businesses provide employment opportunities, contribute to the country’s economic growth and that he intends to continue giving back to society.

He also rejected claims that his presence at the event indicated he had received special treatment.

“Like every other attendee at the event, I participated as an ordinary member of the public. There was no political identity or special privilege as has been speculated. If a photograph taken at a public event is enough to suggest political affiliation, special treatment, or other unsubstantiated conclusions, then such assumptions are both unfair and inconsistent with the facts,” he added.

The controversy arose after several MPs questioned how Liow, who was previously charged at the Shah Alam Sessions Court over his alleged involvement in the organised crime syndicate known as the “Nicky Gang” and for money laundering, was able to be photographed in close proximity to Anwar.

Petaling Jaya MP Lee Chean Chung questioned how the controversial businessman had allegedly gained access to a private room for an audience with the Prime Minister, while another MP, Wong Chen, expressed shock after seeing the photographs circulating online and also asked who invited Liow to the meeting and how he got so close to Anwar.

PKR secretary-general Datuk Dr Fuziah Salleh has since clarified that Liow is not a member of the party. She said checks through the party’s membership system confirmed he had never registered with PKR.

“Checks also found that he has never submitted any application to become a party member,” she said in a statement on Sunday.

Liow said he is now considering legal action to protect both his personal and business reputation. While he said he had no desire to resolve disagreements through litigation, he stressed that public figures must remain accountable for the statements they make.

“Members of Parliament have every right to question the government. However, such questions must be based on verified facts rather than unverified assumptions. Otherwise, they risk misleading the public and causing unnecessary harm to another person’s reputation.

“Freedom of speech does not mean the freedom to make baseless accusations. Public criticism must always be supported by facts and evidence, not speculation or political assumptions.

“Should anyone continue to publish or spread false allegations or defamatory statements that damage my personal reputation or my businesses, I reserve all legal rights available to me, including commencing civil legal proceedings to protect my reputation and lawful interests,” said Liow.

He added that if statements made, or interpretations drawn from the viral photograph, have damaged his reputation, he hopes Lee will publicly apologise and correct his remarks.

Liow ended by challenging those making allegations against him to substantiate their claims.

“If anyone believes I joined a political party, please produce the evidence. If anyone believes I received special treatment, please provide the facts. If anyone believes I committed any offence, then let the evidence and the law speak—not assumptions based on a single photograph.”