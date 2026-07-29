KUALA LUMPUR, July 29 — The government is directing enforcement agencies to launch immediate, full-scale investigations into the findings of the Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) on Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH), with a clear mandate to prosecute any wrongdoing.

Communications Minister Datuk Seri Fahmi Fadzil announced today that the Cabinet has agreed to fast-track such investigations based on the RCI report to ensure that those involved are brought to justice.

“The Cabinet further decided that a full investigation by the relevant enforcement agencies, based on the report, will proceed immediately, and that those involved will be brought to justice should any breaches of the law be established,” Fahmi said.

The announcement follows a confirmation from Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim earlier today that the government is moving toward full disclosure.

In a move toward transparency, Fahmi said the Cabinet has also agreed to declassify the RCI report and unveil it to the public. The document will subsequently be tabled and debated during a special sitting of the Dewan Rakyat.

The publication is expected to provide long-awaited clarity on allegations surrounding the sale of Tabung Haji’s strategic assets.

Last week, Anwar explained that the previous administration withheld the findings to avoid undermining public confidence in the pilgrims’ fund board.

Anwar said that publishing the report at the time could have sparked a panic among depositors, potentially triggering mass withdrawals that would have destabilised the institution.

Despite the past turmoil, the Cabinet noted that the report’s 25 recommendations for improvement are already being addressed, with TH’s senior management having successfully implemented 75 per cent of them.

This institutional recovery is further evidenced by TH’s announced profit distribution rate of 3.5 per cent for the 2025 financial year, signalling that the fund is now in a significantly stronger position.