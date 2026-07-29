KUALA LUMPUR, July 29 — Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH) has embraced the government’s decision to release the Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) report to the public, asserting that it has already addressed the commission’s findings on events prior to 2018 and has “since moved on.”

In a statement issued today, the pilgrims’ fund board revealed that it has already implemented 75 per cent of the RCI’s recommendations. These measures were designed to overhaul governance and safeguard the wellbeing of depositors, with the remaining recommendations currently being finalised.

The response follows an announcement by Communications Minister Datuk Seri Fahmi Fadzil that the Cabinet has agreed to declassify the report and table it for debate in a special sitting of the Dewan Rakyat.

Crucially, the government has also ordered enforcement agencies to launch immediate investigations into the report’s findings to ensure any lawbreakers are brought to justice.

The release of the report ends a period of strategic secrecy. Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim explained last week that the previous administration had withheld the findings to prevent a potential crisis of confidence, fearing that public panic could trigger mass withdrawals and destabilise the fund.

However, TH maintains that it has since fortified its balance sheet and rebuilt its reserves. This financial recovery is highlighted by a profit distribution rate of 3.5 per cent for the 2025 financial year, the fund’s highest payout in eight years. The Cabinet noted that this rate is a clear indicator of TH’s improved financial standing.

Today, TH also noted that it has managed to cap the cost of performing haj at RM33,300 per person for three consecutive years.

As the RCI report is expected to shed light on long-standing allegations regarding the sale of TH’s strategic assets, the fund reiterated its commitment to protecting depositors’ interests and operating with absolute integrity and responsibility.