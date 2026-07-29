KUALA LUMPUR, July 29 — The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability (NRES) is tightening controls on hiking activities nationwide, including restricting “day hikes” or “compressed hikes” in high-risk mountainous areas, to reduce accidents and the need for costly search and rescue (SAR) operations.

Its Deputy Minister, Syed Ibrahim Syed Noh, said some hikers continue to underestimate the importance of proper preparation, while others are driven by social media trends or venture onto unauthorised trails, increasing the risk of emergencies and hikers getting lost in the forest.

“The government’s priority is to reduce the risk of hikers getting lost and prevent accidents, thereby minimising the need for SAR operations, which require substantial financial resources and manpower.

“Our approach is aimed at preventing incidents before they occur by reducing the risks of extreme fatigue, disorientation, and other emergencies,” he said during the question-and-answer session in the Dewan Negara today.

He was responding to a question from Senator Datuk Prof Emeritus Dr Mohammad Redzuan Othman on measures to improve hiker safety and reduce incidents that place a financial burden on government SAR operations.

Syed Ibrahim said the Perak Forestry Department has imposed a ban on “compressed hike” activities in high-risk areas, while the Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan) has implemented similar restrictions at ecotourism sites under its jurisdiction.

He added that the government is strengthening pre-climb screening procedures by requiring health declarations, medical history checks, and insurance coverage, while also proposing screening for symptoms of High Altitude Illness (HAI) and Acute Mountain Sickness (AMS), particularly for climbers attempting Mount Kinabalu in Sabah and Mount Tahan in Pahang.

“These measures enable high-risk climbers to be identified early before they are allowed to undertake climbing activities,” he said.

Syed Ibrahim said the Forestry Department of Peninsular Malaysia (JPSM) has also made the services of Forestry Mountain Guides (MGP) mandatory at 189 high-risk hiking locations nationwide.

“As certified guides, MGPs play an important role in ensuring climber safety, responding to emergencies, and promoting compliance with proper hiking practices,” he said.

To date, 2,322 individuals from local communities, including the Orang Asli, have been certified as Forestry Mountain Guides through the MGP Skills Development Programme, he added.

Syed Ibrahim also said the government is developing technology-based solutions, including a Geographic Information System (GIS)-based hiking trail management system and remote sensing capabilities in collaboration with the Malaysian Space Agency (MYSA), while trials are also being conducted on the use of GPS tracking devices for climbers. — Bernama