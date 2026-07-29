PUTRAJAYA, July 29 — The Cabinet has agreed to extend the application of the Solid Waste and Public Cleansing Management Act 2007 (Act 672) to Selangor on a phased basis, covering all 12 local authorities in the state, said Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming.

“We will set up a special task force to ensure that Selangor, as one of the country’s economic locomotives, achieves a public cleansing standard befitting a world-class status,” he told the media today at the pre-launch of the 2026 National Landscape Day (HLN 2026) celebration here.

Nga added that, in line with the Cabinet decision and the National Public Cleansing Policy, the Madani government is committed to implementing public cleansing reforms under the 13th Malaysia Plan.

He also noted that the adoption of Act 672 in Selangor is expected to add to the festivities for the Sultan of Selangor’s Silver Jubilee this year.

“This is good news for the people of Selangor. We will further enhance solid waste management performance across the state, and all 12 local authorities will be involved,” he said.

He said among the measures are strengthening waste segregation at source to increase the national recycling rate, in line with developed nations.

Additionally, garbage collection vehicles running on fossil fuels, including diesel, will be progressively replaced with electric vehicles.

Nga also said that waste collection and cleansing operations will shift to nighttime schedules.

“When Malaysians sleep, we clean. When Malaysians wake up, the country is already clean and well-ordered. All of this will be implemented under the 13th Malaysia Plan,” he said.

Previously, Act 672 was only applied in Johor, Melaka, Negeri Sembilan, Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya, Kedah, Perlis and Pahang.

The states that have yet to adopt the Act are Perak, Penang, Kelantan, Terengganu and Selangor. — Bernama