KUALA LUMPUR, July 29 — The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) today announced the transfer of 26 senior officers involving various positions at Bukit Aman and state contingents.

PDRM Secretary Datuk Mohamad Noor Yusof Ali said among the key appointments is Perlis Police Chief DCP Datuk Muhammad Abdul Halim, who has been appointed Deputy Director (Operations) of the Internal Security and Public Order Department (KDNKA), Bukit Aman, with the rank of Acting Commissioner of Police (CP).

He said Head of the E6 Special Branch, Bukit Aman, DCP Datuk Mohd Taufik Toh Abdullah has been appointed Deputy Director I of the Special Branch, also with the acting rank of CP.

“The transfers also involve Head of the D7 Prevention/Detention/Surveillance Division of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Bukit Aman, SAC Datuk Mohamad Farouk Eshak, who has been appointed Deputy Director (Forensics/Strategic Planning) of the CID with the acting rank of DCP,” he said in a statement today.

Also announced was the appointment of Sabah Crime Prevention and Community Safety Department chief SAC Datuk Mohd Azhar Hamin as Deputy Commissioner of Police for Sabah, with the acting rank of DCP.

Mohamad Noor said the transfers also involve Assistant Director E4A of the Special Branch, Bukit Aman, SAC Roslan Alias, who has been appointed Head of the E6 Special Branch, Bukit Aman, with the acting rank of DCP.

He said SAC Lim San Aik, currently the Sarawak CID chief, has been appointed Sabah Crime Prevention and Community Safety Department chief, while Kuala Lumpur Special Branch deputy chief (Intelligence/Operations) ACP Kamaruzaman Md Alib has been appointed Assistant Director E1A of the Special Branch, Bukit Aman, with the acting rank of SAC.

The transfers also involve Special Branch Staff Officer E6A2, Bukit Aman, ACP Ooi Yueh Kooi, who has been appointed Assistant Director E7A of the Special Branch, Bukit Aman, with the acting rank of SAC, while ACP Ahmad Sukarno Mohd Zahari of the Crime Prevention and Community Safety Department Secretariat, Bukit Aman, has been appointed Pahang Crime Prevention and Community Safety Department chief, also with the acting rank of SAC.

“Assistant Director (Intelligence) Zone II of the Intelligence/Operations Branch, Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (NCID), Bukit Aman, ACP Mohd Taufik Maidin has been appointed Perak Internal Security and Public Order Department chief with the acting rank of SAC.

“ACP Dr Mazlan Ismail of the Inspector-General of Police Secretariat (Administration), Bukit Aman, has been appointed SAC for Police Strategic Policy at the Inspector-General of Police Secretariat (Research and Development), Bukit Aman, also with the acting rank of SAC,” he said.

Mohamad Noor said Sentul District Police Chief ACP Basri Sagoni has been appointed Head of the D7 Prevention/Detention/Surveillance Division of the CID, Bukit Aman, with the acting rank of SAC.

Meanwhile, Kuala Lumpur CID deputy chief (Intelligence/Operations) ACP Zulkarnain Samsudin has been appointed Selangor CID chief with the acting rank of SAC, while Kuala Lumpur NCID chief ACP Haslah Bachok has been appointed Head of the Intelligence/Operations Division of the Standards Compliance Branch, Integrity and Standards Compliance Department, Bukit Aman, also with the acting rank of SAC.

CID Investigation Division (D9), Bukit Aman, Assistant Director ACP Mohd Hafiz Ya’acob has been appointed Sabah CID chief, while Iskandar Puteri District Police Chief ACP M. Kumarasan has been appointed Sarawak CID chief, both with the acting rank of SAC.

Dang Wangi District Police Chief ACP Sazalee Adam has been appointed Kuala Lumpur CID chief, while Selangor Integrity and Standards Compliance Department chief ACP Mohammad Hisham Mohamad Idris has been appointed Head of the Complaints Management Division of the Integrity Branch, Integrity and Standards Compliance Department, Bukit Aman, with both assuming the acting rank of SAC.

In addition, Kelantan Special Branch deputy chief (Management and Coordination) ACP Jalaludin Ahamad Zanuddin has been appointed Assistant Director E4A of the Special Branch, Bukit Aman, with the acting rank of SAC.

According to Mohamad Noor, all transfers will take effect on Sept 1, except those involving Muhammad Abdul Halim and Roslan Alias, which will take effect next Monday. — Bernama