PETALING JAYA, July 29 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has confirmed that the Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) report into Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH) is set to be released to the public today.

Responding to questions at the GBA-Asean Initiative Conference on Energy Transition and Integration at the Sunway Resort Hotel, the prime minister gave a brief but definitive answer regarding the timing of the release.

“Yes, yes,” Anwar said when asked if the document would be published today.

The publication of the report is expected to provide long-awaited clarity on allegations surrounding the sale of Tabung Haji’s strategic assets.

Last week, Anwar explained that the previous administration withheld the findings to avoid undermining public confidence in the pilgrims’ fund board.

He said that publishing the report at the time could have sparked a panic among depositors, potentially triggering mass withdrawals that would have destabilised the institution.

The decision to finally release the document was slated for Cabinet discussion this morning, following Anwar’s indication on Monday that the government was moving toward full disclosure.