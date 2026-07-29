SHAH ALAM, July 29 — The Selangor state government is expected to receive detailed information tomorrow regarding the fate of approximately 400 workers affected by the closure of the television production plant by Panasonic AVC Networks Kuala Lumpur Malaysia Sdn Bhd (PAVCKM) here.

Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said that the measure would enable appropriate forms of intervention to be implemented through the cooperation of the Social Security Organisation (Perkeso) and the Selangor Labour Department (JTK).

“We will obtain that information from Perkeso and Selangor JTK to see how interventions can be made, including channelling them to manufacturing plants or other sectors, as well as providing entrepreneurship training if needed.

“Additionally, the Selangor JobCare Carnival Tour platform will be utilised to offer new job opportunities to this group, while the JTK will continue to maintain close contact to address the welfare of those affected,” he said at a press conference at the Silver Jubilee Hall, Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Shah Building (SSAAS) here today.

He said that the restructuring move by the company would see television production halted starting in September, followed by the production of Technics-branded Hi-Fi audio products at the end of February next year.

Commenting further, Amirudin emphasised that his party is committed to ensuring that every worker receives fair career transition support, including helping to stabilise the local labour market and reducing the social impact on the affected workers.

He said the comprehensive initiative is expected to help stabilise the local labour market while reducing the social impact on the workers involved.

Previously, Panasonic Malaysia Sdn. Sdn. Bhd. (Panasonic) through a statement yesterday announced that the closure of television production operations by PAVCKM is scheduled to begin in September.

The closure will affect 400 of its employees by the end of March after the company will also stop producing Technics-branded Hi-Fi audio at the end of February next year.

Commenting on residents’ objections regarding the proposed construction of a data centre in Kota Damansara, Amirudin said that part of the construction planning needs to be located near service facilities such as hospitals to meet its technical and operational requirements.

“We have been informed that some of the data centres do need to be close to services such as hospitals, but their approval also involves decisions at the federal level and state government assessments.

“The assessment includes the suitability of the location as well as the level of water and electricity supply. We need to look at the basis of the concerns raised, and if they have a clear foundation rather than just sentiment, the state government can consider other alternatives, including relocating the site,” he said.

He also said that his team would review the information and objection procedures submitted through legal channels, including checking the zoning conditions of the area in question to determine whether it is categorised as an industrial or residential zone before any final decision is made.

He added that the public objection process through an engagement session between residents and the Petaling Jaya City Council (MBPJ) on July 15 was part of the normal planning hearing procedures that had to be gone through. — Bernama