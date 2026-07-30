JELEBU, July 30 — DAP secretary-general Loke Siew Fook has accused his political opponents of mounting a smear campaign against him during the Negri Sembilan election campaign, including claims that he would be appointed menteri besar if Pakatan Harapan (PH) wins, according to a report by Free Malaysia Today (FMT).

FMT reported that Loke, who is defending the Chennah seat for PH, said baseless claims had been spread in villages to frighten Malay voters, including allegations that Malays would lose their political power if the coalition won Saturday’s election.

He was quoted as saying that he had also been accused of interfering with the adat system and trying to undermine the royal institution.

“Over the past few weeks, I have been the target of various accusations and slander that have been widely spread in the villages.

“I have also been accused of interfering with the adat system and trying to undermine the royal institution, but we remain patient,” he said at a tea event with Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim in Simpang Durian yesterday.

FMT reported that during the campaign, Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki had questioned whether Loke would be nominated as PH’s menteri besar candidate if former menteri besar Aminuddin Harun lost in the state election, and whether the people would accept such a nomination.

Loke subsequently dismissed the claim as “malicious talk by political opponents”.

He also said he was not eligible to become menteri besar as the state constitution requires the post to be held by a Malay Muslim assemblyman.