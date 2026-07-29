KOTA BHARU, July 29 — Police arrested two express bus drivers on suspicions of possessing methamphetamine found hidden in the back of the driver’s seat during an operation at the Gua Musang Rest and Relaxation Area (R&R) on Monday.

Gua Musang district police chief Supt Sik Choon Foo said both men, 39 and 46, were arrested by the police after an inspection was conducted on a express bus that both of them were believed to be driving contained methamphetamine hidden the back of the driver’s seat.

“Polis also seized several other items believed to be related to the investigation worth an estimated total of RM2,500,” he said in a statement today.

Both suspects, who tested negative for drugs, have been remanded for investigations under Section 39A(2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. — Bernama