KUANTAN, July 29 — Pahang Sultan Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah has expressed the view that community service sentences should be strengthened as an alternative approach in dealing with Syariah criminal offences.

In an article published on the Kesultanan Pahang official portal, His Royal Highness said such punishment should not be seen solely as retribution, but as a tool to encourage reflection, reform behaviour and rehabilitate offenders to become responsible members of society who uphold Islamic values.

“We are now moving towards a new era in Syariah legal development that emphasises a more progressive and rehabilitative approach.

“The alternative punishment is intended for suitable Syariah offences and will be implemented in accordance with existing legal provisions. The approach is aimed at benefiting society while reinforcing the Syariah justice system’s role in educating, guiding and rehabilitating offenders.

“I hope these discussions will lead to meaningful and practical decisions that strengthen Syariah justice administration in Pahang,” the Sultan said.

According to the article, His Royal Highness delivered the remarks while chairing the 199th Meeting of the Pahang Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council today.

Tengku Mahkota of Pahang Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah was also in attendance.

The Ruler also congratulated Pahang Royal Council, the Pahang State Secretary’s Office, the Pahang Islamic Religious Department and the Pahang Syariah Prosecution Department for being awarded the SPINE 2026 Excellent Recognition Certificate for Integrity and Governance Management Systems.

Al-Sultan Abdullah said the recognition was proof of the state agencies’ sustained efforts to strengthen governance, embed integrity and introduce systematic anti-corruption measures aimed at delivering better services to the people. — Bernama