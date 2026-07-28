SEREMBAN, July 28 — Malaysians must be given priority for available jobs before employers turn to foreign workers, Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri R. Ramanan said.

He said the policy is in line with the Human Resources Ministry’s primary objective of ensuring employment opportunities are offered to local workers first.

“As the Human Resources Minister, my foremost priority is jobs for Malaysians. Job offers must always go to the locals first. If there are no takers, then yes, we can offer to foreigners, provided the recruitment complies with Malaysia’s laws and regulations,” he told reporters when asked to comment on the proposal to allow legally recognised Rohingya refugees in Malaysia to take up employment.

Ramanan was met after his official visit to the Indian Community Socio-Economic Development Programme (PPSMI) at SJKT Ladang Senawang here today.

He said the ministry would streamline the application process for foreign workers, particularly in the services sector, in line with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s directive to expedite the recruitment of foreign labour where required.

Ramanan said he had instructed all relevant departments under the ministry to cut unnecessary red tape and avoid delays in processing applications.

“The Prime Minister has given us 30 days to resolve the matter, but I intend to expedite the process. I hope we can complete it within 20 days, subject to issues involving human resources, security screening and related procedures,” he said.

Last Friday, Anwar instructed the ministry and relevant agencies to resolve applications for foreign worker recruitment, particularly in the restaurant sector, within one month.

The Prime Minister said the government recognises the urgent need for restaurant operators to fill labour shortages, while ensuring that the recruitment of foreign workers remains properly regulated.

Malaysia currently caps the number of foreign workers allowed in the labour market.

Under the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP), foreign workers must not account for more than 15 per cent of the national workforce, while the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP) aims to reduce that proportion to 10 per cent by 2030. — Bernama